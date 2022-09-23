Sehore: Villagers demand roads, bridge, threaten stir

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Subsequent demands from the residents of Magarkheda village of Sehore district for the construction of bridges and roads seem to have fallen on deaf ears, locals said.

Expressing dismay over the district administration's laxity, the locals have warned of protests until their demands for the bridge and road construction were met.

The locals depicted the sorry state of the village, which exacerbates during monsoon and school children are compelled to cross the swelling river to make it to the school.

In addition to this, the villagers also alleged that amidst heavy downpour, the connection of Magarkheda village to other villages is lost. Talking to the media, the locals stated that the villages Chandbad, Karanjkheda, Naunikhedi, Nipania and Mohali villages are linked to Magarkheda village, the commute towards which is often obstructed during monsoons.

Further, a local named Janmaprasad Mewada alleged that applications for the same were presented before the district administration for a long time, but to no avail.

SDM of Sehore, Aman Mishra, when contacted regarding the issue, stated that no such complaint had come to him. Furthermore, Mishra assured of relevant action, if a complaint was registered.

