Sehore: Former UP Governor takes dig at BJP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former governor of Uttar Pradesh Aziz Qureshi during his brief visit to Sehore, attended a function on Monday in which he took a dig at BJP following the arrival of 8 Namibian cheetahs in the country.

He said that the cheetahs were never extinct in the country, but were always present in the last 72 years.

He termed all those persons as cheetahs who did not contribute to the freedom struggle, refused to hoist the national flag at Nagpur headquarters, refrained from hailing slogans of Jai Hind and indulged in communal riots across the country.

He thereafter, attributed the fragmentation of the country to BJP and said that ëCheetah Rají (rule of Cheetahs) was present throughout and the ones who have the audacity to disrespect the nation were no less brave than cheetahs.

During this, he also called BJP to be a ìMissed call partyî by stating that it roped in new workers through phone calls while comparing it with Congress. He said that people desirous of joining Congress were brought to the office, made to fill the form and administered the oath of keeping immoral practices at bay.

