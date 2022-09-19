Indore: Tendulkar invites tribal kids of Sehore to watch match

Sachin interacting with the tribal kids from Sehore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

As many as 55 tribal kids from Sehore district have been invited by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to watch a match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends at Holkar Stadium on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar, through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), has been working closely with Vinayak Lohani's Parivar Foundation for the uplift and betterment of tribal kids in some of the remote areas in Madhya Pradesh. Before going for the match, Tendulkar interacted with the kids and spoke about some of his principles in life which has helped him navigate his way through the various challenges in life.

"Life is full of challenges, but the one who finds solutions to overcome all challenges in life is the real winner," Tendulkar told the kids.

For the kids, who will be watching a cricket match live from the stands for the first time in their life, it was a moment of overwhelming joy and excitement of meeting the Master Blaster.