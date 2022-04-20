Security ramped up in Bhopal amid Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Friday

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,000 police personnel will guard the city during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar on Wednesday took a meeting of senior police officials to review the security arrangements in the city ahead of the Union minister’s visit to the state capital.

Shah will partake in multiple events including convention of forest produce collectors (Vanopaj Samiti Tendu Patta Sangrahak) at Jamboori Maidan on Friday.

A rehearsal being carried out for the Union minister's visit | FP

The police personnel from district police forces and special armed forces will be deployed in the city. The police have begun with the checking of the out-stationed visitors. The cops are also checking at hotels and other residential places where the visitors are staying.The vehicle checking has been instituted and they are trying to check every corner to secure unwanted entry of suspicious objects into the city.

Barricades have been erected in different parts of the city to regulate the traffic. The police are yet to release the traffic diversion plan.

The Home Minister during his visit will also inaugurate the 48th All India Police Science Congress, scheduled to organise at the central police training academy.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:13 PM IST