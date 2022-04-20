Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews preparations at Jamboree Maidan ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Jamboree Maidan in BHEL area and reviewed the preparations for the convention of forest produce collectors (Vanopaj Samiti Tendu Patta Sangrahak), here on Wednesday.

Tendu patta bonus will be distributed to forest dwellers at the function to be held on Friday. Along with this, a photo exhibition based on achievements will also be organised. The chief minister inquired about guests’ stage, seating arrangements, drinking water, power supply, security arrangements and other preparations at the venue. He directed to ensure all arrangements by April 21 afternoon. Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deuskar, Bhopal Commissioner Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Forest, Ashok Varnwal were also present. Along with Chief Minister, Hitanand Sharma, MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, MLA Krishna Gaur, former Mayor Alok Sharma and Sumit Pachauri also reviewed the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Union Home minister will also to hold an informal meeting with the party members here at the BJP headquarters, on Friday

Party members are full of enthusiasm and eager to welcome the Union Minister, said the state BJP president VD Sharma to media on Wednesday.

“The Home Minister is a popular, powerful leader and former party National President, under whose leadership the BJP has become the world's largest political party. He is going to visit the BJP state office during his Bhopal visit and guide the party workers,” he added. Home Minister Shah always focuses on strengthening the organization, connecting to youths and taking to people the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:12 PM IST