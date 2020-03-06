Scrapping of Article 370 boosted tourism in Jammu: CEO Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority Jammu

BHOPAL: The tourists arrival have increased in union territory Jammu after the abrogation of Article 370, said CEO Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority Jammu, Nagendra Singh Jamwal, in an interaction with media persons at a local hotel on Thursday.

He said that they are also going to organise an investor’s summit in next two months in Jammu to promote tourism. “Apart from religious tourism, we are also exploring some new destinations to promote adventure and heritage tourism,” said Jamwal

He said the pilgrimage destinations of Purmandal-Utterbehni, Kameshwer Temple Akhnoor, Jhiri Mishriwala and many more site-seeing spots attract tourists in big numbers round the year.

The meet was organsied by Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in association with Jammu Association of Tour Operators (JATO), Madhya Pradesh.

General Secretary Tourism Federation of Jammu, Raman Suri, highlighted Jammu's potential in religious and pilgrimage tourism and the need for harnessing the untapped areas.

Bharat Bhushan Kotwal, President Bhaderwah Travel Trade Association, spoke on the potential of Tourism in Bhaderwah-Kishtwar area of Jammu and will highlight the tourist circuit of Bhaderwah, including the picturesque Jai Valley, serene Padri meadows, the nature trail of Gur-Danda, Kailash-Kund Lake at the altitude of 14,000 feet in the majestic Seoj-Dhar Mountain, Gatha Lake Park and Trout Fish Farm and Apple Orchards.

Amrik Singh, President Jammu Association of Tour Operators (JATO), emphasised the need for greater collaboration with the travel trade fraternity of Madhya Pradesh and will seek greater cooperation in the promotion of heritage tourism, in which Madhya Pradesh is already a pioneer.