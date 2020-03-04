'Threat to democratic future': Freedom report accuses Modi govt of persecuting religious minorities in India and 'Indian Kashmir'

India has slipped down the ranks when it comes to political rights and civil liberties. A report by Freedom House said that country had departed alarmingly from "democratic norms" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The pro-democracy nonprofit added that among the 25 largest democracies by population, India had suffered the greatest decline in its political rights and civil liberties score. The report classified internet freedom in India as being 'partial'.

Not only that, the organisation has also changed the classification of 'Indian Kashmir' from "partly free” to “not free".