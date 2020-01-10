'Freedom of Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19': SC rebukes Centre

While delivering verdict on a batch of petitions on situation in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, Supreme Court said Kashmir has seen a lot of violence. The apex court also said that it will try to balance the human rights and freedoms with the issue of security.

Supreme Court while delivering verdict on petitions on situation in J&K after abrogation of Article 370 directed Jammu and Kashmir government to review all restrictive orders within a week.

"Temporary suspension of Internet, basic freedoms of citizens should not be arbitrary, open to judicial review. Internet suspension in J&K is to be reviewed. Freedom of Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of free speech. Trade and commerce through Internet is protected under Article 19(1)(g) - fundamental right to conduct trade and commerce", Supreme Court observed.

The Supreme Court had on November 27 reserved the judgment on a batch of petitions challenging restrictions imposed on communication, media and telephone services in Jammu and Kashmir pursuant to revocation of Article 370. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and B R Gavai had heard the petitions filed by various petitioners including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin.

The petitions were filed after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region. The government has said that it has progressively eased restrictions.