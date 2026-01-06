 5 Srisailam Annasatra Staff Booked After Temple Dance Video Goes Viral
Five staff members of the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra were booked by Andhra Pradesh Police after a video showing them dancing to film songs inside the temple premises went viral. The incident occurred during New Year celebrations. Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint over violation of temple rules.

Tuesday, January 06, 2026
article-image

Five staff members of the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra have been booked by the Andhra Pradesh Police after a video showing them celebrating the New Year and dancing to film songs and item numbers inside the temple premises went viral on social media.

According to reports, the Mallikarjuna Annasatra is a trust that provides free meals and accommodation to devotees visiting the Srisailam temple.

Police said the incident occurred during the New Year celebrations, following which a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to officials, the case was lodged after a complaint was filed by Chief Security Officer Babu, prompting an inquiry into the conduct of Annasatra staff for allegedly violating temple regulations and provisions of the Endowments Act.

Temple authorities stated that the accused staff members allegedly performed obscene dances within the premises of the revered pilgrimage site, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of devotees.

article-image

Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer Srinivas Rao reiterated that dancing or recording reels inside the temple or its associated premises is strictly prohibited, warning that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating temple rules.

Authorities further noted that despite repeated instructions, the staff allegedly disregarded temple norms and decorum during the New Year period, triggering widespread outrage among devotees.

Reacting to the incident, Mallikarjuna Annasatra Chairman Shyam said the actions of the staff had deeply offended devotees’ religious sentiments. He confirmed that disciplinary action had been initiated and that all five staff members had been removed from their duties following the inquiry.

