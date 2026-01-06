 Fact Check: PIB Debunks Fake News Claiming SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked If Aadhaar Not Updated
The PIB fact-check unit has termed as fake a viral message claiming that the SBI YONO app will be blocked if users do not update their Aadhaar by downloading an APK file. PIB warned citizens not to download APKs or share banking or Aadhaar details, stating that SBI never asks for such information.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
PIB fact check |

New Delhi: A message is widely being shared claiming that the State Bank of India's digital banking app, YONO, will be blocked if the customer does not update their Aadhaar. The message asks the user to download an APK file. However, PIB's fact-checking unit has debunked the news and termed it fake.

PIB also urged citizens not to download any APKs or share personal banking or Aadhaar details, stating that SBI does not ask for such information.

article-image

"Is it true that your SBI YONO app will be blocked if you don’t update your Aadhaar? A message circulating on social media in the name of SBI claims that users must download and install an APK file to update their Aadhaar. It further claims that if Aadhaar is not updated, the SBI YONO app will be blocked. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. Do NOT download any APKs or share personal, banking, or Aadhaar details. @TheOfficialSBI does not ask for such information," PIB said in a post on X.

YONO SBI App

Launched in November 2017, YONO SBI is an Indian government-owned digital banking platform offered by the State Bank of India. It enables users to access a variety of financial and other services, such as flight, train, bus, and taxi bookings, online shopping, and medical bill payments.

