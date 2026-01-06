 Uttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Killed

Uttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Killed

Dashcam footage from the Yamuna Expressway near the 43 milestone under Tappal police station limits shows a tempo truck ramming into a container moving ahead. The impact was severe, killing the tempo driver on the spot. The video was recorded by occupants of a car travelling behind the trucks.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Dashcam captures the moment a tempo truck crashes into a container on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh | X/@Deadlykalesh

A fatal road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh was caught on dashcam on January 4, 2026, showing a tempo truck rear-ending a container vehicle at high speed. The driver of the smaller truck died on the spot, police confirmed.

Dashcam Footage Shows Erratic Driving Before Impact

The video, recorded from a car travelling on the Yamuna Expressway near the 43-kilometre milestone under Tappal police station, shows multi-lane traffic moving in the same direction during low-light conditions.

A large container truck can be seen moving steadily in one lane, while a smaller DCM truck follows behind. Over several seconds, the DCM begins to drift slightly left and right, appearing unstable and failing to slow down or brake. The dashcam vehicle maintains a safe distance and can be heard honking repeatedly.

FPJ Shorts
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub
'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Jamia Millia Islamia School Admissions 2026 Begin Tomorrow At admission.jmi.ac.in; Check Dates, Fees And How To Apply
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
'New Medical College Coming Up In Ladakh With 85% Reservation For STs: Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta

Moments later, the tempo truck crashes directly into the rear of the container at full speed. The impact is severe, with debris flying and the front of the DCM crumpling as it becomes wedged under the container. The container truck appears minimally damaged.

Driver Dies; Police Confirm Postmortem Completed

Replies to the viral video, including one from Aligarh Police, confirmed that the truck driver died in the accident. Police said a postmortem has been conducted and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Read Also
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into...
article-image

Fatigue Suspected as Key Factor

Since the video went viral, netizens speculated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, citing the truck’s erratic movement before the collision. Driver fatigue is a recurring concern in India’s logistics sector.

According to road safety data, partial sleep deprivation contributes to nearly 38% of truck-related accidents in India. In 2022 alone, 10,584 truck drivers lost their lives in road crashes, highlighting systemic issues such as long driving hours, tight delivery schedules and lack of enforced rest mandates.

Authorities have urged drivers to follow safety protocols and rest guidelines to prevent such tragedies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver...

Uttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver...

Fact Check: Is Lalu Yadav’s Grandson Really In The Singapore Army? What His Military Training...

Fact Check: Is Lalu Yadav’s Grandson Really In The Singapore Army? What His Military Training...

'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row By Comparing US Tariffs...

'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Row By Comparing US Tariffs...

Jharkhand News: 35-Year-Old Man, Who Failed UPSC 4 Times, Arrested For Posing As IAS Officer For 7...

Jharkhand News: 35-Year-Old Man, Who Failed UPSC 4 Times, Arrested For Posing As IAS Officer For 7...

Draft Electoral Rolls Published In Uttar Pradesh; 2.89 Crore Names Deleted During SIR Exercise

Draft Electoral Rolls Published In Uttar Pradesh; 2.89 Crore Names Deleted During SIR Exercise