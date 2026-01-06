Uttar Pradesh: Dashcam Video Shows Tempo Truck Ramming Into Container On Yamuna Expressway; Driver Killed

Dashcam captures the moment a tempo truck crashes into a container on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh | X/@Deadlykalesh

A fatal road accident on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh was caught on dashcam on January 4, 2026, showing a tempo truck rear-ending a container vehicle at high speed. The driver of the smaller truck died on the spot, police confirmed.

Dashcam Footage Shows Erratic Driving Before Impact

The video, recorded from a car travelling on the Yamuna Expressway near the 43-kilometre milestone under Tappal police station, shows multi-lane traffic moving in the same direction during low-light conditions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A large container truck can be seen moving steadily in one lane, while a smaller DCM truck follows behind. Over several seconds, the DCM begins to drift slightly left and right, appearing unstable and failing to slow down or brake. The dashcam vehicle maintains a safe distance and can be heard honking repeatedly.

Moments later, the tempo truck crashes directly into the rear of the container at full speed. The impact is severe, with debris flying and the front of the DCM crumpling as it becomes wedged under the container. The container truck appears minimally damaged.

Driver Dies; Police Confirm Postmortem Completed

Replies to the viral video, including one from Aligarh Police, confirmed that the truck driver died in the accident. Police said a postmortem has been conducted and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Fatigue Suspected as Key Factor

Since the video went viral, netizens speculated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, citing the truck’s erratic movement before the collision. Driver fatigue is a recurring concern in India’s logistics sector.

According to road safety data, partial sleep deprivation contributes to nearly 38% of truck-related accidents in India. In 2022 alone, 10,584 truck drivers lost their lives in road crashes, highlighting systemic issues such as long driving hours, tight delivery schedules and lack of enforced rest mandates.

Authorities have urged drivers to follow safety protocols and rest guidelines to prevent such tragedies.