 School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSchool Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign In Narmadapuram

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign In Narmadapuram

During the session, the school girls were informed about the consequences of sexual offences against minors under 18 years of age.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
District Narmadapuram School-girls in Narmadapuram's Gwaltoli imparted training on POCSO Act | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena and district programme officer for women and child development Lalit Deharia, a training programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was held at Government PM Shri School in Gwaltoli under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

During the session, the school girls were informed about the consequences of sexual offences against minors under 18 years of age. The offenders can face a maximum penalty of death or a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The girls were told about good touch and bad touch. They were also advised to immediately report any physical or verbal harassment to their parents, teachers, anganwadi workers or Child Helpline at 1098.

The event included a health check-up for all the girls conducted by ANM workers Jyoti and Sujata. A poster competition on POCSO Act was also held with Chanchal winning first place and Kumari Arushi securing second position.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Read Also
CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges...
article-image

Seven girls including Kumari Muskan Joshi and Kumari Anjali were awarded for their performance in quiz on POCSO Act. Consolation prizes were also distributed. Project officer incharge Asha Bhadoria, supervisor Astha Shivhare, school teachers and anganwadi workers were present at the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti...

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Massive Drive: 50 Illegal Structures On Government Land Razed In Satna

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

Man Bangs Wife's Head Against Wall Over Marital Dispute, Arrested In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

BV Karanth’s Life Depicted In Thirty-Two Scenes At Bharat Bhavan In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Disgraceful Departure, Land Deals, All For Chair & More