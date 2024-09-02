School Girls Inform About Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign In Narmadapuram

District Narmadapuram School-girls in Narmadapuram's Gwaltoli imparted training on POCSO Act | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena and district programme officer for women and child development Lalit Deharia, a training programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was held at Government PM Shri School in Gwaltoli under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

During the session, the school girls were informed about the consequences of sexual offences against minors under 18 years of age. The offenders can face a maximum penalty of death or a minimum of 20 years in prison.

The girls were told about good touch and bad touch. They were also advised to immediately report any physical or verbal harassment to their parents, teachers, anganwadi workers or Child Helpline at 1098.

The event included a health check-up for all the girls conducted by ANM workers Jyoti and Sujata. A poster competition on POCSO Act was also held with Chanchal winning first place and Kumari Arushi securing second position.

Seven girls including Kumari Muskan Joshi and Kumari Anjali were awarded for their performance in quiz on POCSO Act. Consolation prizes were also distributed. Project officer incharge Asha Bhadoria, supervisor Astha Shivhare, school teachers and anganwadi workers were present at the event.