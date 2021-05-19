Satna: Six persons killed, three receive injuries as lightning strikes at 2 places in district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were killed while three received injuries due to lightning in Satna district on Wednesday. The district has been receiving heavy rain with storm in past two days because of cyclone Tauktae.

The first incident was reported in Dharmpura village under Badera police station of the district.

Sub-divisional officer of police Himali Soni said some villagers went to a local river, which is backwater of Bansagar dam, for fishing. Suddenly, it started raining and they ran to a nearby temple for shelter.

The lightning struck the temple. “Three of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at hospital,” Soni told Free Press.

The deceased have been identified as Abhilash Kol, 18, Surendra Sahu, 24, Jitendra Kol, 23, and Bharat Kol, 17. Police said all the deceased and injured are residents of Kakra village located near the incident spot.

In another incident, two persons were killed due to lighting. The incident took place in Kailaspur village under Majhgawan police station. The police said duo were passing through the spot, when it started raining. They took shelter under a tree, when they were hit by lightning. The deceased have been identified as Satishchandra Pandey and Umesh Kumar Mishra. Both were residents of Kothi village.