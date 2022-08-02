e-Paper Get App

Satna: Devotees throng Gaivinath Shiv Temple, perform Jalabhishek

Devotees started thronging the temple premises soon after the mangal aarti, which is performed at 5 am.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Gaivinath Shiv Temple, situated in Birsinghpur of Satna district was flooded with devotees on the third Monday of the holy month of Shrawan. Devotees worshipped Lord Shiva by performing Jalabhishek.

Devotees started thronging the temple premises soon after the mangal aarti, which is performed at 5 am. Considering the huge crowd, extensive security arrangements were made by Sabhapur police station in-charge SPS Chandel. CCTV cameras were also installed to monitor the devotees.

Vidyasagar Sonkar, former MP from Saidpur in Uttar Pradesh and current legislative council member over there, accompanied by BJP leader Arun Sen also visited the temple on the auspicious occasion.

