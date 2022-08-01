Satna: Passengers upset over encroachment of waiting area at railway station

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Railway passengers have expressed their resentment as they are being hassled by ‘encroachment’ of the waiting area by construction workers at Unchehara railway station.

Platform flooring work is underway and the workers have put up tents at waiting area causing inconvenience to the passengers. The passengers’ waiting rooms have been built at Uchehra railway station, but most of the time they are occupied by labourers. Surendra Pandey, a resident, said, ‘Due to the irresponsible behaviour of the railway management, there is no arrangement for the seating of the passengers in waiting room. .Workers are living here, and management should pay immediate attention to this matter.’

Ramesh Tamrakar, a passenger, stated, “The construction work is going on at the railway station, and so the contractor has allowed the labourers to stay in the passengers’ waiting room. The railway management is not taking any action and the passengers are aggrieved over the issue.”