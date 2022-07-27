Madhya Pradesh: Revenue officials in Satna sell 54 acre govt land allocated for tribals to pvt company officials, earn crores

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has registered a case against three tehsildars, four patwaris, a private company official for transferring 54 acres of government land to the latter in Satna district, said officials on Tuesday. The land was meant for tribals.

The EOW director general Ajay Sharma told Free Press that a complaint was received by agency in which it was alleged that revenue officials misused powers, violated government procedure and sold 54 acres of government land to a private company official.

The land is spread across two villages - Karondi-Kuthia Mahgaon and Gadoha - in Satna district. Though the 54-acre government land was allocated to tribals under a government scheme, it was sold to a private company director Ramesh Singh at a nominal cost in 2008.

The complaint was investigated by sub inspector Farzana Prveen who pointed out that a scam had taken place. During investigation, it was found the government land was sold to Singh.

The then tehsildar SK Garg, RP Agarwal and RB Dwivedi did not verify documents and transferred the land to Ramesh Singh without taking permission from district collector.

The patwaris Nathulal Rawat and Santosh Dubey (junior), Santosh Dubey (Senior)and Sukhdev Singh changed land records. The investigation agency suspects that the revenue department personnel earned corers of rupees from the deal. The police have registered the case under Sections 420,467,468,471 of IPC and under Section 7 (C) of Corruption Prevention Act. No arrest has been made into the case.