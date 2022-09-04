Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Teachers’ Day function at Mithi Gobindram School

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5 every year, a Teachers’ Day felicitation function was organised at Mithi Gobindram Public school at Sant Hirdaram Nagar in Bhopal on Saturday.

Chairman of the institution, Siddh Bhauji, greeted everyone and said that a teacher was the perfect craftsman of student’s life who imparted skills to constitute a developing and literate nation. He added that teachers and parents were real well-wishers of students, hence, they were worthy of respect. On the occasion, he highlighted the struggles of dignitaries such as President Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, and said that struggles did impede their progress.

Post this, joint secretary of the institute, KL Ramnani stated that a teacher was identified by his students’ progress. This was followed by recitation of poems by students. Teachers were presented with gifts.

