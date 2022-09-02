Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Commerce student feted by Jeev Sewa Sansthan

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Neelam Thadani, student of Sadhu Vaswani Higher Secondary school, was felicitated by chairman of Jeev Sewa Sansthan (JSS) Siddh Bhauji and secretary of JSS, Mahesh Dayaramani, for securing a position in merit list in class 12 exams. Neelam is a commerce student who was also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh by the duo on the occasion.

The dignitaries lit the lamp and garlanded portraits of Sant Hirdaram Sahib, Goddess Saraswati and Bharat Mata. After this, Neelam received the honour, after which, Chairman Siddh Bhauji addressed the students. He stated that a student’s life is similar to that of a hermit. Thereafter, he asserted that one must study well, as education was an asset, which cannot be stolen. At last, he emphasised on importance of good company for students. Secretary Mahesh Dayaramani stated that hard work and discipline helped students to scale greater heights.

On the occasion, scholar Neelam expressed gratitude to Siddh Bhauji and attributed all her success to him. After receiving the cash prize, she expressed elation and revealed that she aspires to become a Chartered Accountant. Renowned educationist Vishnu Gehani bid the vote of thanks.