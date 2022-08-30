Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Oath-taking ceremony of student council held at Mithi Gobindram Public School

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The oath taking ceremony of the newly-constituted student council of Mithi Gobindram Public school was organised at the school premises on Tuesday. Teachers of the school, Shashi Nath and Mariyam Raees, ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the ceremony. The student council constituted for the academic year 2022-23 comprises 38 members.

Vice-principal of the school, Reeta Gurbani, presided over the programme and bid a warm welcome to all the newly-elected members of the student council. She said that a student’s life is that of a hermit and students should utilise every moment fruitfully.

Thereafter, chairman of the institution, Siddh Bhauji took over the ceremony and extended a heartfelt greeting to the students of the council. He addressed the students by stating that their life will turn meaningful only when they acknowledge the sacrifices made by their parents. On the occasion, Secretary of the institution, AC Sadhwani shed light on the student council’s objective to inculcate discipline and good civic sense among the students of the school.

Following this, the Director of Hemu Kalani Education Society, Gopal Girdhani administered the oath of honesty and adherence to duty to all students. All office bearers and staff members of the institution were present on the occasion.

