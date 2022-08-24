e-Paper Get App

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Lotus Award to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital for outstanding services

Till date, Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has provided services to approximately 1.75 crore population from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur and other districts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital will be presented with a Lotus Award for providing outstanding eye care services to patients. Managing trustee of hospital LC Janiyani will receive the award on September 3, 2022, at a function to be organised in Siliguri, West Bengal. This award is given to organisations, which achieves holistic development in eye care.

Till date, Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has provided services to approximately 1.75 crore population from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur and other districts. Along with this, over three lakh cataract operations and other major eye surgeries were performed following 3,000 free eye check-up camps held in rural areas.

Medical Director Dr Prerna Upadhyaya, a cornea specialist, has performed a total of 1,918 cornea transplants and restored the eyesight of several people. Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, Seva Sadan Eye Hospital established 39 vision centres.

Read Also
Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Mithi Gobindram Public school basks in glory of Lord on Janmashtami
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalSant Hirdaram Nagar: Lotus Award to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital for outstanding services

RECENT STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

T Raja Singh's Prophet remark: Police disperse supporters and opposers of BJP MLA outside Nampally...

T Raja Singh's Prophet remark: Police disperse supporters and opposers of BJP MLA outside Nampally...

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

Mumbai: Impersonator booked for posing as director of institute in Juhu

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

UP to set up task force to check trade of narcotics

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray

No split in MVA but united to take on Shinde-Fadnavis government, says Uddhav Thackeray