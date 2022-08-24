Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Lotus Award to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital for outstanding services

Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital will be presented with a Lotus Award for providing outstanding eye care services to patients. Managing trustee of hospital LC Janiyani will receive the award on September 3, 2022, at a function to be organised in Siliguri, West Bengal. This award is given to organisations, which achieves holistic development in eye care.

Till date, Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has provided services to approximately 1.75 crore population from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Shajapur and other districts. Along with this, over three lakh cataract operations and other major eye surgeries were performed following 3,000 free eye check-up camps held in rural areas.

Medical Director Dr Prerna Upadhyaya, a cornea specialist, has performed a total of 1,918 cornea transplants and restored the eyesight of several people. Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, Seva Sadan Eye Hospital established 39 vision centres.

Read Also Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Mithi Gobindram Public school basks in glory of Lord on Janmashtami