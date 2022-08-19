e-Paper Get App

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Mithi Gobindram Public school basks in glory of Lord on Janmashtami

Friday, August 19, 2022
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Tender souls personating as Lord Krishna imparted divinity to Janmashtami celebrations, observed at Mithi Gobindram Public School, located at Sant Hirdaram Nagar in Bhopal on Thursday.

In presence of the dignitaries, the school staff as well as children draped in Lord Krishna’s attire, social worker Siddh Bhauji took over the podium to greet everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In his address to the students, he shed light on Lord Krishna's life to underline the significance of perseverance.

This was followed by a speech of AC Sadhwani, the Secretary of Hemu Kalani Educational Institution, who highlighted the friendship of Lord Krishna and Sudama to ingrain the concept of true friendship and good company among students. A slew of speeches by various other dignitaries was followed by an enthralling series of cultural performances, which included Badhai geet, Group dances and mellifluous devotional songs.

The enchanting celebrations were smoothly conducted with the joint efforts of senior music teacher Seema Tare, Bhupesh Pathak and Yogyata Sharma.

