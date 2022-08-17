Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Mithi Gobindram Public celebrates Independence Day with gaiety

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations to express reverence to the nation and Tricolour touched a new high at Mithi Gobindram Public school, located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal, on Monday. Colonel Narayan Parwani was the chief guest who hoisted the flag and exchanged Independence Day greetings with school staff.

In his address, he cited the example of social worker Siddh Bhauji who was present. He said that all students should possess traits similar to soldiers. He lauded the efforts of the school staff and the students to ensure presence amid heavy rain. To motivate students for hard work and perseverance, he recited a few lines penned by Urdu poet Bashir Badr, Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and journalist Makhanlal Chaturvedi.

Speaking on the occasion, he commended teachers, staff members for imparting the right knowledge and instilling moral and cultural values to the school students.

On the occasion, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society vice president Hero Gyanchandani, secretary AC Sadhwani, academic head Jayshree Murthy, academic director Gopal Girdhani, staff members and students were present.