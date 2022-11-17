Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Sewa Sadan eye hospital’s Janiyani celebrates 67 b’day

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
FP Photo
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan eye hospital Managing trustee LC Janiyani, celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday. Talking to the media, the hospital authorities said that Janiyani has been practicing a healthy lifestyle from the past 30 years and so on his birthday he instead of a cake, he cut a papaya.

Janiyani consumes fruits in his breakfast, and so Colonel Madan Deshpande as well as trustee Surest Awtaramani had advised him to cut papaya instead of a cake on his 67th birthday. In his address, Janiyani reflected upon the teachings of the renowned social worker, Sant Hirdaram Sahib. He said that Sant Hirdaram always used to preach everyone to follow the Naturopathy system of medicines for observing good health. Medical director of the hospital, Dr Prerna Upadhyaya, as well as other surgeons and employees of the hospital present on the occasion extended heartfelt wishes to Janiyani.

