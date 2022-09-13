Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Nav Yuvak Parishad fetes teachers

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Nav Yuvak Parishad, a leading social service organisation, organised a felicitation function for teachers who provided free-of-cost education to the students at coaching institutes. The function was organised at Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School in Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Sunday. The ceremony was held at the school auditorium, which was aimed at instilling respect, devotion among students towards their teachers.

In his welcome address, President of Nav Yuvak Parishad, Siddh Bhauji stated that teachers moulded students to become responsible citizens and cultured human beings. He underlined the significance of attaining knowledge and cited the example of President Draupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and others.

This was followed by speeches of Vice-President AC Sadhwani and Secretary Mahesh Dayaramani who lauded the selfless efforts of Nav Yuvak Parishad and stated that the teachers of Parishad were crafting a bright future for students alongside imparting education to them.

In the end, students presented cultural programmes to express respect to teachers who were presented with gifts.