Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Diabetes, eye test at Seva Sadan eye hospital from tomorrow

Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): To mark Sant Hirdaram's 117th birth anniversary, Seva Sadan eye hospital, Lions Club of International Foundation, an NGO named Sight First are organising a two-month long special campaign on hospital premises from Wednesday.

The campaign is aimed at examining people above 40 years of age for diabetes and diabetes retinopathy. Member of club Jaipal Sachdev will inaugurate the campaign on Wednesday at 10:30 am, while JPS Johar will be the guest of honour.

The campaign will go on for a period of two months at Seva Sadan eye hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal, as well as at as many as 39 vision centres of the hospital located in 10 districts of the state. The primary objective of the campaign is to curb the growing rate of diabetes among individuals as well as provide eye care aid to those reeling under diabetic retinopathy, by means of a fundus camera. As many as 101 poor patients will be operated on patients suffering from cataract at Seva Sadan eye hospital.

Through the campaign, close to 1 crore 75 lakh people of 10 districts of the state will be able to keep diabetes in check as well as avail eye care services.

Notably, the Sewa Sadan eye hospital regularly organises such health check-up camps. Sewa Sadan eye hospital regularly organises such health check-up camps aimed at serving the people, as preached by Sant Hirdaram, who had initiated social activities some 60 years ago in Bairagarh. In his memory, the Bairagarh suburb was later renamed as Sant Hirdaram Nagar.