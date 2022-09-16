Sant Hirdaram Nagar: 'Prarambh' organised for management students of Sant Hirdaram Institute

Sant Hirdaram Nagar Chairman of SHIM Siddh Bhauji |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An inspirational session titled 'Prarambh' was organised for the Tenth batch of the Integrated MBA course at the Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management for Women on Thursday. The inspirational session was presided over by the Chairman of the institution, Siddh Bhauji.

Lighting of lamps and garlanding of statues of Goddess Saraswati, Maa Bharati and Sant Hirdaram marked the commencement of the session. Director of the institute, Ashish Thakur, presented his welcome address and invited Chairman Siddh Bhauji to preside over the programme. In his address, Siddh Bhauji underlined the significance of serving the elders. He advised the newly-enrolled women students to indulge themselves in serving their parents, grandparents and the elderly. Post this, he also interacted with the female students present on the occasion and obtained information about their details as well as hobbies.

Adding to this, he also suggested to the students that they incorporate any one hobby on a daily basis in their routine. He said that the contentment experienced after serving the elderly is unmatched. Towards the end of the ceremony, Siddh Bhauji apprised the students of the benefits of the ideal meal, by stating that an ideal meal is the one which is tasty, healthy and easy to digest. This was followed by book distribution, after which the session came to an end.

Read Also Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Nav Yuvak Parishad fetes teachers