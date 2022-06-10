e-Paper Get App

Sant Hirdaram Nagar: CBSE Teachers’ Orientation programme begins

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:44 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A weeklong 'Teachers’ Orientation' programme is being organised for teachers of schools associated with Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society from Wednesday.

Teachers of Mitthi Gobindram Public School, Navnidh Hasomal Lakhani Public School, Kewalram Chain Rai Public School, Vidyasagar Public School and C.H.I. Girls’ Higher Secondary School are taking part in the programme.

The programme is to conclude on June 14.

The basic objective of this programme is to acquaint teachers with the new education policy of the Government of India and provide them training to make their teaching more interesting, knowledgeable, accessible and effective.

According to CBSE norms, it is mandatory to organise a 'Teacher Orientation' programme every year for affiliated schools.

Therefore, this programme has been organised for both CBSE schools- Mithi Gobindaram and Navnidh.

Teachers from the remaining six schools were also involved in the programme so that they can also get benefits.

Addressing the inaugural session of the five-day 'Teachers Orientation Programme', the disciple and successor of Sant Hirdaram Sahibji and President of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society, Siddhabhau said that the experience of sorrow and happiness is felt in our mind.

It is necessary for a teacher to always keep sweetness in his/her speech and have respect for others, he said.

Archana Gupta, counsellor of Navnidh School, addressed the first session of the event, which was based on the theme "Psychological Behaviour of Students after Covid-19".

Saurabh Prakash (Engineering and Technical Department Head) took the second session based on "Assessment and Evaluation" prepared by Professor Pandit Sunderlal Sharma, Central Institute of Vocational Education, for NCERT.

article-image

