Sant Hirdaram Nagar: SBI employees do their bit on World Environment Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) Sant Hirdaram Nagar branch planted saplings at Mithi Gobindram Public School premises on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The secretary of Martyr Hemu Kalani Educational Society that runs the school, AC Sadhwani and deputy secretary K L Ramnani, branch in-charge of the bank, Ashok Malviya, school principal Dr Ajay kant Sharma and other bank officials were present on the occasion.

Branch in-charge Malviya said that all branches of SBI working in the country are planting saplings at educational institutes. This initiative of the regional management of the bank will definitely prove to be a factor in the bank's contribution in protection of the environment.

President of the institution, Siddha Bhauji said that special attention is being given to plant trees in the premises of all the institutions run by Paramhans Sant Hirdaram Sahibji. All the saplings planted at the institution are properly taken care of by school gardeners. The students and staff of the educational institution are motivated to plant saplings at their homes as well as in neighbouring areas.

