Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Glaucoma week ends, 189 patients diagnosed with illness

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital here organized a Glaucoma week from March 6 that concluded on Saturday.

Glaucoma Specialist Dr Samta Patel, Dr Sapna Srivastava and Dr Deepa Raidas Singh diagnosed 189 glaucoma patients, out of whom seven were operated during the event.

They also observed Free Glaucoma Diagnosis Day on Friday. The doctors examined 60 suspected patients on the occasion.

In view to spread social awareness against the disease, Glaucoma specialist told the patients that it was a progressive high disease and a leading cause of irreversible blindness.

Early diagnosis can delay or halt the progression of the disease, which is also hereditary.

After the age of 40, people must check it every year, they told the patients.

The doctors said it was an asymptomatic disease in which patients feel high intraocular pressure.

Many of them are severely near-sighted. People with history of eye injury or trauma should regularly get their eyes checked in fix intervals.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:11 AM IST