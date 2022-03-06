Sant Hirdaram Nagar: Placement drive at SHIM, 1.1K students, 26 companies take part

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management conducted a Mega Campus Drive 2022 for traditional courses, said the management on Saturday.

The drive was scheduled to be held from February 23 to March 4, with a goal of providing the best platform to bridge the gap between the students and the recruiters, they added.

More than 40 recruiters and experts shared their ideas and reasons for employing the youth.

The supportive pillars throughout the drive were Managing Director Hero Gyanchandani and Director SHIM, Ashish Thakur.

More than 1100 candidates registered on SHIM's website to participate in the seven-day Mega Campus Drive, wherein Institute initiated a significant recruiting trend across industries such as AI and Robotics, Financial Service Providers, Stock Trading, Software Development, Marketing Firms and Consultancy Services.

Companies such as Just Dial Ltd, TechnoTask Business Solutions, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Ekspe Software Services LLP, Vellko Media Pvt Ltd, Mandot Securities, Annova Solutions Pvt Ltd, Orai Robotics, NJ Investments, Bajaj Capital, and Yashaswai Academy Management were among the organisations that participated in the initial 2 days of the placement drive where more than 500 students participated.

The next three days of the Placement Utsav presented job possibilities to more than 700 UG and PG students in various sectors such as IT, Advertising, Real Estate, Advisory Management Consulting, Education Technology, Manufacturing, Stock Trading, Staffing and Consulting.

Companies such as Netlink Software Pvt Ltd, V Group Inc, Swastika Investmart Pvt Ltd, Maheshwari Advertising, Home Sphere Real Estate, Aishani Placement Services, APT Coaching, Giovanni Furniture, Majestic Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd, Vassist Business Solutions, Artech, Investopher Research, and Magnum Group took a strong start.

The drive concluded with Jaro Education and Sutherland Global Services getting in talks with more than 350 Graduates and Post Graduates students on virtual platform.

More than 150 students were shortlisted, with the highest package of upto Rs 8.80 LPA.

Students were selected for positions in Pune, Kolkata, Indore, Jabalpur, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhilai and other locations throughout India.

Recruiters praised the SHIM team for organizing the event safely despite the pandemic's impact.

Sunday, March 06, 2022