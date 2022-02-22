Hirdaram Nagar: Eating natural food keeps one healthy

Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Arogya Kendra organised a health camp from February 11 to February 20.

A session on the experience the people had at the health camp was held in the presence of Shddha Bhauji on February 19.

Dhartee Ben Thakkar from Ahmedabad spoke about the half-baked food and the importance of keeping fast.

She said that to lead a disease-free life it is necessary to have a proper diet and a pure lifestyle about which much was said at the health camp.

Leading a healthy life depends on the mental condition of a person, she said.

According to Dhartee Ben, one can remain disease-free by opting for natural food including fruits, salads and juices.

As soon as one gets up, one should keep fast without water for six hours and unless one gets rid of the disease, one should have organic food.

Siddha Bhauji also spoke about how to remain healthy. He said that a disease enters a human body through the mind, so everyone should control their mind and remain cool in any situation. He said that only pure thoughts can keep one disease-free.

The most important part of the camp was emotional detoxification and it is necessary to jog for ten minutes in the morning to get fresh air.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:04 AM IST