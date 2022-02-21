Bhopal: Incomplete works at Hamidia hospital new building leave medical education minister Vishwas Sarang disappointed

BHOPAL: Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, on Monday, expressed disappointment over incomplete work at the newly constructed building of Hamidia Hospital. The minister visited the hospital to take the stock of facilities after shifting of the OPDs of three departments in the new building, according to state government official.

Sarang directed the officials to work as per calendar and guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC). He instructed the officials to appoint in-charge for proper coordination in shifting of OPDs of various departments to the new building.

The minister instructed them to set right security and fire safety arrangements on the premises. He also instructed to ensure availability of beds as per the requirement and opening of medicines distribution centres.

Minister told officials to monitor the assigned work weekly and ensure all facilities are as per the required standard. As many as 131 cameras have been installed and monitored from the control room of the new building.

Last November, at least four children had died after a fire broke out at the children's ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital. The hospital administration since then is taking nothing to chances and plugging the loopholes.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang interacting with patients at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Monday | FP

The minister also held a meeting with officials of Hamidia Hospital, Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra, GMC dean Dr Arvind Rai, Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi and others were present.

Sarang also interacted with the 3rd year medical students. The Minister said, “ Preparations to start MBBS professional courses in Hindi medium is underway on war footing as it has to begin from the coming academic session. MP will be the first state in Country to start an MBBS course in Hindi medium.”

The minister was informed that students were provided 24 hours library facilities. Minister said that there will be an entertainment hall for the students which will have sports facilities, a cafeteria, TV room. The minister also visited a bio-chemistry laboratory.

