Bhopal: Unemployed engineer commits suicide over ‘failed’ love affair

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide over ‘failed’ lover affair, sources said on Monday.

The youth, identified as Suraj Sahu, a resident of Chhindwara district, was an engineering graduate and was preparing for a government job. He was residing here along with his elder brother at Abhinav Heights in Misrod, sources said.

According to sources, Suraj was in a relationship with a girl, a resident of Chhindwara and wanted to marry her. But, the girl's family members rejected his proposal, as Suraj was unemployed, sources added.

Suraj’s elder brother Ashish Sahu, who works with a private firm in Bhopal as Civil Engineer, told the police that Suraj was under depression as the girl got married to someone three days ago.

Ashish and his wife tried to counsel Suraj, saying to arrange his marriage with another girl.

On Sunday, he took lunch with family members and went to his room. When he didn’t come out of the room till afternoon, his sister-in-law knocked at the door. As she didn’t get a response, she informed Ashish.

The family members later broke open the door and found Suraj hanging.

The police said that no suicide note was found at spot. “We have registered a case and started an investigation into it,” said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:45 PM IST