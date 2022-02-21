Bhopal: Love Jihad is not acceptable without parents' consent, says Ulama Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State President of All India Ulama & Mashaikh Board (AIUMB) Qazi Syed Anas Ali Nadvi has said that Love Jihad is not acceptable without consent of the parents.

He wrote a letter in this regard to the Qazi who perform marriages across the state. Qazi Anas said that he had received various complaints that people of two different religions were getting married secretly.

“It is not acceptable to get married without the permission and presence of the parents. It is necessary that the documents should be checked at the time of registering for the Nikah. Nikah should be performed only after being satisfied,” said Qazi Anas in the letter.

Qazi Anas said that it had been seen many times that people changed their names according to Islam for the purpose of registering for the Nikah. “According to Islamic system, conversion done for the purpose of Nikah is neither religious nor legally recognized. Such acts are a violation of law. Action will be taken against such a person and the Qazi who perform such marriages ,” Qazi Anas said.

He further said that Islam did not allow to change religion just for the sake of marriage.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:55 AM IST