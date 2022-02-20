Bhopal: Governor launches ‘Clean Destination’ project in Khajuraho

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel launched Clean Destination project of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in Khajuraho on Sunday, according state government official.

Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, Mineral Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma were present.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Karnavati Interpretation Centre, Mandla, between the Tourism Board and Sahas, a partner organisation, to operate the project. In the first phase, 30 villages around Panna National Park will be developed as clean destinations.

Principal Secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, informed that work would be done in the direction of solid waste management under the project. Tourist places and nearby villages will be developed as clean destinations through community awareness, cleanliness and waste management, he added.

Sonia Garg, representative of Sahas Sanstha and Rajesh Gupta, Senior Manager, Coca Cola, presented the project implementation strategy.

