Bhopal: MANIT students to coach engineering, medical aspirants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Inspire Club of MANIT Bhopal have launched a project to provide free online coaching to the students preparing for engineering and medical entrance tests and Board examinations.

“We want to give wings to the dreams of children whose families cannot afford to send them to coaching factories,” coordinator of the project Praveen Tiwari told Free Press.

The project has been named ‘Avantikulam’ after the ancient seat of learning in the city of Avantika (now Ujjain), he said.

The students will be provided notes and chapter wise test series. Also doubt-clearing sessions will be organised. The project is meant for students of classes 9-12 and those preparing for JEE and NEET. Career guidance will be provided to every student, too.

Tiwari said that about a year back, when the schools were closed due to the Covid pandemic, they had launched online classes for students of Jawahar Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas of Madhya Pradesh. The classes were held on Zoom.

About 2,500 children were attending these classes and the principals of many schools had appreciated the initiative. Enthused by the response, they have now decided to give it a wider shape by launching the Avantikulam project, he said.

Any student can access the content at any time. Special test series is being started for students preparing for IIT and NEET from February 20. Doubt-clearing and performance analysis will be done after every test series. Apart from Yashveer, Yuvraj, Shashikant, Praveen Tiwari, Harsh, Aryan, Supriya and few others from MANIT Bhopal will be contributing to the project.

Tiwari said that the expenses on the project will be around Rs 20,00 per month, which will be met through contributions by the present students and some alumni.

While admitting that students who don’t have access to smartphones and Internet connectivity will not be able to benefit from the project, Tiwari said that holding physical classes was beyond their capacity and means. “It will cost a lot and will involve travelling, which is not always possible,” he said.

The AvantikulamPlaystore app and the Avantikulam.com website were launched recently by NS Raghuvanshi, Director, MANIT, and Arvind Mittal and Gajendra Dixit, Deans of institute. Raghuvanshi praised the initiative of the students and assured all help to them in running the project.

Savita Dixit, a professor at MANIT said, “The hard work and selfless service of the NIT students should be appreciated. I sincerely hope that Avantikulam will benefit a large number of students, especially those from families with limited means.”

Key highlights of Avantikulam project

· Students of classes 9-12 will be helped in preparing for their Board exams as well as JEE and NEET.

· Students can register from any part of the country on the website or through the app.

· Live Online Classes, Doubt Solving Sessions, Recorded Video Lectures, Practice Test Series, Assignments, notes and books will be made available.

· The progress of the students will be regularly monitored.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:40 PM IST