Bhopal: Class-10 student raped by step-brother, case registered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-brother in Aisbagh locality, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the accused sent obscene videos and photographs of the girl on WhatsApp.

Acting on the victim's complaint, police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

The victim, a class-10 student, said in her complaint to police that her step- brother came from Khandwa to stay with her family in Bhopal about a year ago.

Around six months ago, he raped the girl and recorded her obscene videos. Then, he raped her on many occasions, threatening to circulate the videos on social media.

Recently, the accused who is presently staying with her mother in Khandwa district was mounting pressure on the girl to meet him. When she refuted he sent obscene videos and photographs threatening that he would make them viral on social media.

When the girl's mother saw the videos and photographs, she counselled her. She later took the girl to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:42 PM IST