Sanskriti Aur Prakriti: Kaleidoscope of visual art forms at Bhopal Bharat Bhavan

BHOPAL : Artisan Dinesh Chandra Kumhar, recipient of national award from Rajasthan, has made terracotta works themed on the three wings of Bharat Bhavan - Anhad, Vagarth and Chavi.

It is part of ongoing Traditional Paintings Camp organised by Bharat Bhavan under its Sanskriti Aur Prakriti festival.

Under Anhad theme, Dinesh has made three artists playing tabla and other musical instruments. Another work of his shows women dancing. A person reading a book in a library has been made under Vagarth theme.

“I will be making a work showing a man handling a camera under Chhavi theme,” he said. Besides, he has made a replica of Bahirang - the open-to-air auditorium of Bhavan. The works, once complete, will be fired at 800 degrees Celsius, he says.

The specialty of Dinesh is that he doesn’t use moulds but shapes his works, which are hollow, with his hands. Dinesh, who has been in the field for 45 years, has art in his blood. His father, Mohanlal Kumhar, was awarded Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the field of art.

Artist at art camp in Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal | FP

The 10-day camp, which began on November 11, is witnessing participation by artists from all over the country. Mohit Kumhar, 21, also from Rajasthan, is busy making nine forms of goddess Durga in terracotta. “The new generation is shunning arts. There is no money in it,” Mohit, who is pursuing his post graduation in fine arts, said.

Rahul Pathak from Bhilwara, Rajasthan, has made acrylic works on canvas depicting events in life of Pabuji Maharaj, a folk deity of Rajasthan. Kumkum Jha,38, from Bihar is making Madhubani painting, depicting a woman offering Arghya to Sun, standing in knee-deep water, as part of Chhath puja rituals.

Terracotta art pieces made by artist at workshop |

Krishna Verma, 64, has made Mandana, which are traditionally made on Diwali and on other auspicious occasions. Prahlad Mohram, 53, from Odisha has made Pattachitra paintings based on Kalidas’ Raghuvansham. He has used a handmade canvas and natural colours.

Harihar Marham, 60, also from Odisha, is making a portrait of God Hanuman. Artist D Vaikuntam Nakash, from Hyderabad is making Cheriyal Scroll Painting - a stylised version of Nakashi art - themed on Draupadi Swayamvar.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:13 PM IST