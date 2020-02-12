Sanchi University- where the student-staff ratio is equal

BHOPAL: Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies that started with glitz and fanfare and in presence of international media about six years ago has merely 109 students as of now.

Worrying trend for university is that numbers of admissions are continuously going down. Condition of the university could be judged by the fact that only 46 students took admission in the new academic session 2020-21. Sources say that overall staff in the university exceeds the number of students.

Tall claims were made by the then BJP government during inauguration programme of the university in which president of Sri Lanka was invited as chief guest. It was claimed that this university will attract students from across the world.

At present there are seven foreign students in the university.