SAI Bhopal Judokas surpass their targeted medals, win 11 medals at National Games 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bhopal Judokas added a Silver Medal in the Team Judo event at the National Games 2022 on Tuesday. The Judokas won a total of 11 medals at the meet. Coach Yashpal Solanki said that they had a target of 10 medals and fortunately had won 11 which is overwhelming and a matter of pride for them.”

Olympian Avtar Singh, who won Gold Medal in -100kg category and a Silver in the team Judo event, said that the number of medals and the reward would surely boost their confidence. The team Judo event’s format was new this year, though they managed to bag a silver medal. “Appreciation of medals and talent management is as important as winning the medal,” he added.

Judoka Jagtar Singh, who won Silver medal in the Judo team event, said that the facilities provided by SAI Bhopal were good. “Being from Gurdaspur, I wouldn’t get these facilities there in my hometown and hence I intend to make the most out of them,” Jagtar said.

Himanshi Tokas, who won a Bronze medal, said, “SAI Bhopal provides us with all the facilities but we do feel homesick on weekends sometimes. Still as a player, we do realise that the sacrifice and dedication today will take us ahead tomorrow.”

Yash Ghangas, who won a Gold medal, said, “This was my first National Games, and being a young Judoka I had a great experience. Personally for me, practising at SAI Bhopal is not that hard emotionally as now it is more like a family and I feel like home here.”

SAI Bhopal’s athletes secured 25 medals comprising eight Gold, nine Silver and eight Bronze in the National Games 2022. The athletes won medals in Athletics, Judo, Wushu and Hockey.