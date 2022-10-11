Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh to transfer over Rs 354 crore to labourers’ bank accounts today under Sambal Yojana

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 345.59 crore to the bank accounts of 15,948 labourers’ families with a single click under Sambal Yojana at a state- level programme to be held at Dussehra Maidan in Raisen on Wednesday, as per officials.

The chief minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of 5 districts of the scheme. The amount to be transferred includes Rs 310.40 crore to 14,298 labourers’ families and Rs 35.19 crore to 1,650 families of construction workers.

At the programme, selected workers will be given awards under Uttam Shramik Puraskar Yojana of Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board.

As per the government official, Sambal (2.0) scheme is an important scheme for lakhs of workers working in the unorganised sector in the state. Under the ex-gratia assistance scheme, a sum of Rs 4 lakh is given in case of accidental death of any worker to his family, Rs 2 lakh on normal death to his family, Rs 2 lakh to worker concerned on permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability and Rs 5,000 to family as funeral assistance.

Under Sambal scheme, Rs 16,000 is provided to woman labourers for maternity assistance and scholarship for free education to children of labourers.

Under the scheme, the government promises to extend financial assistance to labourers of unorganised sector from birth till death.

Labour minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, public representatives and others will also attend the programme virtually.

Sambal Scheme - 1 was launched by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan 4 years back to provide financial assistance to labourers of unorganised sector and also give them subsidy on power bills. During Congress-led rule, the scheme was not implemented as effectively as alleged by BJP leaders.