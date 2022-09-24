Pipalrawan: Beneficiaries gain from Sambal and Pension schemes

Representative Pic |

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): To encourage the Chief Minister's service week in the state, city council president Kavita Sharma organised a camp for Sambal and Pension schemes' beneficiaries at Ward No 6 on Friday. Here, cards were distributed to the beneficiaries of the Sambal scheme. On the other hand, the pension acceptance letter and pension passbook were handed over to the pension beneficiaries.

While addressing the programme, president Kavita said that, the councillor of this ward is Devnarayan Sharma who is also her father. That is why she also belongs to this ward. She added that ward's residents should take advantage of every scheme of the government provided to them.

Similarly, ward councillor Devnarayan Sharma said that along with being the councillor of this ward, he is also its son. He assured residents that they can reach him anytime they want to. On this occasion, senior BJP leader Prabhushankar Rathore, chief municipal officer Narmada Prasad Pandey, councillor Shekhar Yadav, Radheshyam Baretha, Anil Thakur, and other employees of the council were also present.

