MP: Officials in Pipalrawan inspect school van accident spot

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two-days after over half-a-dozen students were injured after their school van in which they were travelling from Nipania village to Pipalrawan village of Dewas district turned turtle, the administrative officials reached the spot and measured the land and prepared Panchnama.

Nipaniya village sarpanch Arun Joshi who got angry after the accident said that the hilltop is part of the State Highway (SH) 17 only. But citing their private land some farmers approached court as a result of which the road remains incomplete.

Earlier, local MLA and former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma visited the villages and interacted with the villagers and listened to their plight. Verma assured villagers that he had discussed the matter with the higher officials and villagers will get justice and infrastructural development.

In view of this, on Wednesday afternoon, Abhishek Chaurasia of naib tehsildar Pipalrawan, revenue inspector TL Ansal, patwari Ajay Chaudhary, Sachdev Rawat, Deepak Bilawaliya reached the spot, where they conducted survey on Khasra No 956/3, 956/4, 956. Officials after survey demarked the area.

Thereafter, panchnama was prepared by revenue inspector DL ??Ansal, in which it was told that in measuring the above survey numbers, it was found that only 0.28 hectares of land of the objecting farmers had a road.

But Ashokís father Madhusudan Nahar, Purushottam and Shailendraís father Visambar Nahar have encroached on the remaining four bigha land of the government.

In connection with which a case related to encroachment has been registered against them. The same Nipania sarpanch Arun Kumar Joshi says that survey no 956/1,3.648 hectare land is coming in Khasra, out of which some part of this road has been removed.

Similarly 956/4-area is 0.418 which is government land. The area of ??both is about 20 bighas. The concerned farmerís private land has a road coming out of it. Thus the total government area of ??both the survey is going to be 4.066. The same Joshi says that if the encroacher has 4 bighas of land in possession, then where is the remaining land.

When contacted naib tehsildar Abhishek Chourasiya said that they already issued notices to the farmers who encroached on the government land.