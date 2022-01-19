Sagar: Commissioner interacts with corona patients

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Integrated Command, Control Centre of the Smart City Limited has been monitoring the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre (DCCC), official sources said on Tuesday.

Divisional commissioner Mukesh Shukla with collector Deepak Arya visited the DCCC office and took feedback on the functioning of the centre, sources further said.

The chief executive officer of the Smart City Limited Rahul Singh Rajput was also present during the inspection.

The status of anyone afflicted with covid-19 should be updated at the DCCC.

Shukla also spoke to the corona patients through video calling to enquire after their health, sources further said.

He also took feedback on the home-isolated patients from the doctors at the DCCC.

He directed the doctors to talk to the home-isolated patients at least once or twice a day.

The nodal officers should be informed if the condition of a patient deteriorates, so that the patient may be admitted to covid-19 care centre or any health centre, Shukla said

Ambulance should be made available for 24 hours to take patients to the hospitals, Shukla said.

A few employees should be kept in reserve and should be put on duty in case of emergency situation arising out of the pandemic, Shukla said.

Civic body making showpieces from scrap

The municipal corporation has launched a campaign to create awareness among the people about how to make useful items from waste like plastic bottles, tyres and wood. The drive is part of the cleanliness survey 2022.

Atal Park has already been decorated with the items made from waste material. Similarly, the Traffic Park at Kakaganj has been decorated with various showpieces made from scrap following instructions by commissioner of Nagar Nigam, RP Ahirwar.

