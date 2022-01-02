Sagar: Rs 74L sanctioned to buy medical equipment

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A sum of Rs 74 lakh has been sanctioned to buy medical equipment for the civil hospital, Khurai, and community health centres Malthaun, official sources said.

The money was sanctioned following the initiatives of Minister for Urban Development and Housing Department, Bhupendra Singh Thakur.

Singh inspected the civil hospital in Khurai and the community health centre in Malthaun in the last week of December, 2021.

He directed the health department and the district administration to keep the oxygen plant open in the civil hospital.

Singh told block medical officer shekhar Shrivastava to give him a list of equipment required in the hospital.

After that, the minister visited the CHC of Malthaun and directed block medical officer Sudha Gond to prepare a list of necessary equipment.

Singh said that a sum of Rs 54.48 lakh was sanctioned for the civil hospital, Khurai. Sixty pulse oximeters, 30 multi-para monitors, five bubble C Peps, ten digitzers, 10 BP instruments, 50IR thermometers, 50 nebulizer machines and 20 stethoscopes will be bought with the funds.

Singh further said that a sum of Rs 19.06 lakh had been sanctioned for the CHC Malthaun.

A USG machine and a CR system will be bought with the money.

Residents urged to wear masks

Minister for Urban Development and Housing Department Bhupendra Singh urged the party workers to wear visors and follow the corona-protection norms.

At a meeting with party workers, held on the occasion of the New Year, Singh said that Dohela festival would be held from January 14 to 16.

