Sagar: Civic body temporary staff to be regularised soon

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur said on Monday that the process for regularising the services of temporary staff of the municipal corporation would soon be started.

He made the statement at a foundation-laying ceremony of the office of Sagar Municipal Corporation.

The office is being constructed on 0.9 acres at a cost of Rs 17.22 crore as part of Smart City Mission.

The building to be equipped with all modern facilities will be called City Governance Centre and Eight Zonal Facilitation Centre.

Singh said that the Kamal Nath-led government had not spent a single penny on the development of Sagar during its one and a half years rule.

The development work being done in Sagar is the gift of the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the minister said, adding that the Congress is an anti-development party.

The Congress leaders do not feel happy about development work, so they talk about corruption in Smart City work, he said.

Because of technology, it is difficult to get involved in corruption, he said.

Singh further said that a lot of development works, including construction of roads and two stadiums, were done in the past two years in Sagar.

Besides, infrastructure has been developed to resettle the dairies and the tender and work orders for the new bus stand have been released, he said.

Atal Park is one of the most beautiful places in the state and a big statue of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee will be installed in it, he further said.

According to Singh, it is necessary to raise the height of the Rajghat dam.

He also said that he held talks with the vice-chancellor of the Sagar Central University to start 25/30 job-oriented courses which will ensure jobs to 25,000 youths.

Four machines have been installed in different parts of the city to make manure from waste within 24 hours, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:51 AM IST