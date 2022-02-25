Sagar: Ahirwar urges residents to make manure with wet garbage

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of self-help group, residentsí association and sanitary workers were given tips on how to make manure in a pitcher made of mud, official sources said on Thursday.

The municipal corporation organised the event at Padmakar auditorium in Sagar city.

The purpose was to train women in making manure in a pitcher so that they may encourage women residents in different wards to make it.

Commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation RP Ahirwar was present at the event. Brand ambassadors Mahesh Tiwari and Aman Tiwari gave tips on how to make manure.

Initially, four or five holes should be made in a pitcher and peels of vegetables and fruits put in it, the trainers said.

After that, soil and curd or butter milk should be put in the pitcher, but a manure-maker should continue to keep peels of vegetables and fruits in the pitcher which should be covered.

A lump of molasses is put in the container after a few days. Then, it is covered and kept separately, the trainers said.

After 28 or 30 days, when one opens the pitcher, one will find the manure ready, they said.

Another brand ambassador of cleanliness, engineer Prakash Choubey said that the training was important, because each woman is related to 100-50 families.

The manure can be used for saplings and trees planted in colonies. About his colony, Choubey said that wet garbage of every house is used to make fertiliser with the help of a machine.

Choubey, however, voiced concern over the disposal of dry garbage. People must use jute-made bags, so that polythene packets remain away from home, he said, adding that instead of using disposable plastic glasses, plates and cups, people must use steel-made utensils.

According to Ahirwar, the Sagary city generates 45 tonnes of wet garbage and 60 tonnes of dry rubbish daily, which should be reduced.

Out of total 100 tonnes of garbage, there are five tonnes of polythene, he said, adding that the residents should vow to make fertiliser from wet garbage.

Ahirwar said that the civic body started making paver blocks with the help of garbage and appealed to the residents to give books to the civic bodyís book bank, instead of selling them to scrap-dealers.

It is will help the poor, he said, adding that if fertiliser is made in a pitcher, the amount of garbage will be reduced.

