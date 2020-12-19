RSS to collect Rs 100 crore for Ram Temple from Madhya Pradesh

There will be coupons from Rs10 to Rs1,000. Those who donate more than Rs1,000 will be given receipts. Small groups will be formed to collect the money. The groups will visit each village in the state. The Sangh plans to collect money from the city, as well as from the villages.

According to Prant Sah Abhiyan Pramukh of the Sangh Om Prakash Sisodia, the purpose of collecting money is to connect Hindu society with the Ram Temple.

Coupons will soon be available from the party’s central office, as the drive begins on Makar Sankranti (January 15).

Bank account number issued

Abhiyan Nidhi Pramukh Somkant Umalkar has issued a savings bank account and current account of the State Bank of India for collecting funds for the Ram Temple.

The savings bank account number is 391614958808 and the current account number 39161498809. The IFC code is SBIN0002510A and the PAN AAZTS6197B.

According to CBDT notification of the Central Government, Ramjanmabhoomi has been declared a historical place for worship. Therefore, those contributing to the temple will get tax exemption under Section 80G of the I-T Act, 1961.