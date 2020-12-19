RSS to collect Rs 100 crore for Ram Temple from Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh has planned to launch a drive across the country for collecting funds for Ram Temple construction. The organisation is also going to launch a drive for fund collection in Malwa, Madhya Bharat and Mahakaushal regions of Madhya Pradesh. The Sangh plans to collect Rs100 crore from the state.
In MP, the fund collection drive will begin on January 15 and continue till February 14.
The money being collected for Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Chhetra Nyas is called Samarpan Rashi. The same amount of money will be collected from the three regions in the state. Members of the Sangh are holding a meeting for it.
There will be coupons from Rs10 to Rs1,000. Those who donate more than Rs1,000 will be given receipts. Small groups will be formed to collect the money. The groups will visit each village in the state. The Sangh plans to collect money from the city, as well as from the villages.
According to Prant Sah Abhiyan Pramukh of the Sangh Om Prakash Sisodia, the purpose of collecting money is to connect Hindu society with the Ram Temple.
Coupons will soon be available from the party’s central office, as the drive begins on Makar Sankranti (January 15).
Bank account number issued
Abhiyan Nidhi Pramukh Somkant Umalkar has issued a savings bank account and current account of the State Bank of India for collecting funds for the Ram Temple.
The savings bank account number is 391614958808 and the current account number 39161498809. The IFC code is SBIN0002510A and the PAN AAZTS6197B.
According to CBDT notification of the Central Government, Ramjanmabhoomi has been declared a historical place for worship. Therefore, those contributing to the temple will get tax exemption under Section 80G of the I-T Act, 1961.
