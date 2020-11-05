Madhya Pradesh: RSS begins 'Kutumb Shakhas' due to corona pandemic

The Rashtriya Sayam Sevak Sangh has begun family (Kutumb) Sakhas because of the corona pandemic.

RSS office-bearers gave the above information at a meeting presided over by the organisation’s head Mohan Bhagwat in Bhopal on Thursday.

The Kutumb Sakhas were held, because it was not possible to hold general Sakhas due to the pandemic.

The Sangh’s message has been sent to each person through family Sakhas, they said.

People were taught how to perform Yoga to keep corona at bay.Through family Sakhas people were told through short stories about how to bolster the nation.

They were also told how to remain self-reliant.Old traditions, like partaking food together and doing prayers in the evening were revived through the family Sakhas.

Through Bal Gokulam, the RSS has urged people to educate those children whose studies were discontinued during the lockdown.

The Sangh did not organise Path Sanchalan and Shastra Pujan this year because of the pandemic. Instead, Shastra Pujan was held in small groups.

Besides that, Sangh imparted training to people on different aspects of life and profession through online programme.

Before the meeting began, all the corona-protection guidelines were followed.

The hall where the meeting was held was sanitised, and the body temperature of those who took part in it was measured at the entrance of the hall.