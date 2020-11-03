'Think of India': Congress MLA UT Khader slams RSS leader Kalladka Bhat for equating Karnataka's Ullal with Pakistan

Karnataka Congress MLA UT Khader on Tuesday slammed veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat after the latter on Monday stoked controversy by saying that Ullal town near Mangaluru city "has become like Pakistan".

Speaking to India Today, Khader hit out at the RSS leader and asked him to think of India and not of Pakistan. "Some people also think of Pakistan only in their dreams and not of India. I request each and everyone, instead of thinking of Pakistan, think of India and the society and also the people who live in unity. This will benefit the country in the days to come," he said.

Adding that Bhat's comment was "very bad for society", Khader said it won't affect the social harmony in Ullal town. "Ullal will always be a socially harmonious place where all people live together," he said.

On Monday, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat referred to the Muslim population (56.1 per cent according to 2011 census) in Ullal, and said that Hindus (34.8 per cent) should ensure that they increase their population in order to protect their temples and culture.

"Ullal has become like Pakistan. If you go to Ullal town you can see that Pakistan has formed there like many other places. There are many Pakistan created in India by the rising Muslim population. We must increase our population to protect our temples. Otherwise, who will protect our temples and our culture?" the RSS leader said.

He was speaking at a programme at Keshava Shishumandira at Kinya in the Ullal region of Karnataka.